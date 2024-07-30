Tutti Bambini Cot Bed Fitted Sheets 2pk - Our Planet

The Tutti Bambini Cot Bed Fitted Sheets set is a beautifully designed accessory suitable to use with all standard sized cot bed mattresses. Each sheet is made from 100% certified organic cotton, which provides exceptional quality and luxurious soft hand feel. The set includes two mattress sheets with beautiful designs inspired by nature. That make sure you always have a spare sheet at hand, when the other is in the wash. Both sheets can be easily laundered in washing machines at 40 °C. This bedding accessory is a part of Tutti Bambini Our Planet Collection, characterised by its nautical colour palette with calming sea life motifs. Beautifully printed sea creatures like jelly fishes and octopuses provide a magical and energetic atmosphere in your nursery. Features: • Pack of 2 fitted cot mattress sheets • Fits all 140 x 70 cm cot mattresses • Made of 100% organic cotton • Nice and soft to baby's skin • Adorable prints inspired by nature • Suitable for machine washing at 40 °C • Part of the Tutti Bambini Our Planet bedding collection All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.