Tutti Bambini Bedside Crib Fitted Sheets 2pk - Our Planet

The Tutti Bambini Crib Fitted Sheets set is a beautifully designed accessory suitable to use with all bedside cribs. Made from soft bamboo jersey, these luxurious and fully tailored crib fitted sheets stay put all night long, with double seams for added strength and security, and designed to wash well. The pack includes two sheets with stylish designs ensuring you always have a spare sheet on hand, with an exuberant marine theme featuring sea creatures and evocative waves, to co-ordinate with the rest of Our Planet collection. A perfect choice for ocean lovers. Both sheets can be easily laundered in washing machines at 40 °C. • Pack of 2 fitted crib sheets • Made of Bamboo Jersey - 70% Viscose made from Bamboo/30% Cotton • Nice and soft to baby's skin • Adorable prints inspired by nature • Fits mattresses sized 53 x 80cm (min) and 60 x 90cm (max) • Suitable for machine washing at 40 °C • Double seams for strength • Easy to fit • Part of the Tutti Bambini Our Planet bedding collection All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.