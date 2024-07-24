Marketplace.
Tutti Bambini Fika 3pc Room Set - White/Light Oak

Meet Tutti Bambin Hygge 3 Piece Set- a Scandinavian-inspired blend of modern simplicity and functionality. With bevelled edges, stylish splayed legs and chic cut-out handles, it's the ideal choice for those seeking a minimalistic, contemporary nursery look. Practical and versatile, this set includes a full size cot that converts to toddler bed or sofa, a chest changer and wardrobe with ample storage for all your baby’s essentials.• Cot Bed is suitable from birth, with 3 mattress height positions to grow with your baby• Converts easily to a junior bed suitable from approximately 2 years• Converts to a sofa/day bed once junior bed is outgrown• Integral teething rails included• Chest Changer includes 3 spacious drawers for all of your storage needs• Large Internal Drawer Dimensions: H10 x L71.5 x W38.5cm• Changing Unit on top of the chest can be removed when no longer required leaving no marks on the top• Double Wardrobe includes 2 adjustable shelves and a hanging rail to provide an abundance of storage space• Practical and minimalist Scandinavian design• Child-friendly outline with bevelled edges and cut out handles• Made from engineered wood• Elegantly sprayed legs• Finished with non-toxic paints• Requires cot bed mattress 140 x 70 cm (not included)• Delivered flat packed for self assemblySpecifications:• Cot bed dimensions: L145 x W75 x H80 cm• Cot bed weight: 30 kg• Wardrobe dimensions: L80 x W50 x H170 cm• Wardrobe weight: 57 kg• Chest changer dimensions: L80 x W51.5 x H82 cm• Chest changer weight: 37 kg• Mattress base height positions: 17, 32, 47 cm• Space under bed: 10 cm• Wardrobe hanging rail height: 124 cm• Wardrobe top shelf height: 133.5 cm• Wardrobe bottom shelf height: 49 cm• Chest Internal drawer size: L71.5 x W38.5 x H10 cm• Baby changer suitability: birth up to approx. 15 kg• Assembly Time: 90 minutes approximately with 2 adults• Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergentAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind

