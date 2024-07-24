Tutti Bambini Fika Cot Bed - White/Light Oak

Meet Tutti Bambini Fika Cot Bed - a Scandinavian-inspired blend of modern simplicity and functionality. With bevelled corners, clean lines and splayed legs, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking a minimalistic, contemporary nursery look. This practical and versatile Cot Bed offers three mattress height positions and seamlessly converts into a toddler bed or sofa/day bed for added convenience. • Full size cot bed with slatted sides and solid ends • Bevelled edges provide a touch of style, and a quality feel • Teething rails protect your baby while teething, and prevent damage to the furniture • Cot has 3 different mattress height positions to grow with your baby • Once the Cot is outgrown (at around 2 years) it converts easily to a toddler bed for use from around 2 - 4 years • As your toddler transitions to a full size bed, the Fika Cot can be converted to a sofa or day bed, for use in the nursery or playroom, allowing extended use for years to come • Made from engineered wood • Requires cot mattress 140 x 70 cm (not included) • Delivered flat packed for self assembly Specifications: • Dimensions: L145 x W75 x H80 cm • Weight: 42 kg • Mattress base height positions: 17, 32, 47 cm • Space under bed: 10 cm • Assembly Time: 30 minutes approximately with 2 adults • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent. All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.