Tutti Bambini Fika Chest Changer - White/Light Oak

Offered in muted color tones, the Tutti Bambini Fika Chest Changer seamlessly combines modern simplicity and practicality, taking inspirations from Scandinavian design. Designed with child-friendliness in focus, it features sleek lines, beveled edges, and gracefully sprayed legs, all adorned with non-toxic paints. Equipped with three generously sized full-length drawers featuring a convenient cutout handles, the Fika Chest Changer effortlessly accommodates your child's clothes and accessories. Additionally, it includes a built-in baby changing unit on the top, designed to support nappy change and baby care up to approximately 15 kg. • Practical and minimalist Scandinavian design • Built-in top baby changer • Three full-length drawers • Cut out handles • Child-friendly outline with bevelled edges • Elegantly sprayed legs • Made from engineered wood • Finished with non-toxic paints • Delivered flat packed for self assembly Specifications: • Dimensions: L80 x W51.5 x H82 cm • Weight: 37 kg • Internal Drawer size: L71.5 x W38.5 x H10 cm • Baby changer suitability: birth up to approx. 15 kg • Assembly Time: 45 minutes approximately with 2 adults • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

Sold by Tutti Bambini (Tutti Frutti Direct Limited)