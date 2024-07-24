Tutti Bambini Chunky Knitted Baby Blanket - Ochre

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Tutti Bambini Chunky Knitted Baby Blanket is made from luxurious 100% extra soft cotton, making it a perfect choice for keeping your little one snuggly and warm in a pram, crib or cot. The blanket features super stylish knitted design. This nursery accessory can be easily machine washed at 40 °C using gentle program. Perfect supplement for prams, moses baskets, cribs and cots • Made from: 100% extra soft cotton • Stylish knitted design • Nice and gentle to baby's skin • Dimensions - W75 x L100 cm • Machine washable at 40 °C All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

