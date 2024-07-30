Tutti Bambini Cot Fitted Sheets 2pk - Run Wild

The Tutti Bambini Cot Fitted Sheets set is a beautifully designed accessory suitable to use with all standard sized cot mattresses. Each sheet is made from 100% certified organic cotton, which provides exceptional quality and luxurious soft hand feel. The set includes two mattress sheets with beautiful designs inspired by nature. That make sure you always have a spare sheet at hand, when the other is in the wash. Both sheets can be easily laundered in washing machines at 40 °C. This bedding accessory is a part of Tutti Bambini Run Wild Collection, characterised by its gold and green colour palette with exciting jungle motifs. Beautifully printed wild animals and contrasting greenery will provide stylish adventurous atmosphere in your nursery. Features: • Pack of 2 fitted cot mattress sheets • Fits all 120 x 60 cm cot mattresses • Made of 100% organic cotton • Nice and soft to baby's skin • Adorable prints inspired by nature • Suitable for machine washing at 40 °C • Part of the Tutti Bambini Run Wild bedding collection All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.