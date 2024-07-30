Tutti Bambini Toy Box - Slate/Oak

The Tutti Bambini Rio Toy Box is an excellent supplement to your Nursery. This solidly made piece of furniture features spacious 0.087m³ interior where you can store a lot of children toys, to make your nursery cleaned up, organised and safe. The Rio Toy Box comes with a stylish wooden top cover equipped with slow closing mechanism, that reduces the risk of pinch curious little fingers. There are also special finger holes that allows for easy opening and safe closing from each side. The box can be also used doubles as a seating area for your child. Features: • Promotes tidy, organised and risk free nursery • Solid design with stylish wooden top • Spacious interior for toys • Doubles as a handy seating area • Slow closing mechanism • Finger holes for easy opening • Made from Engineered Wood • Requires self assembly (approx. 15 min with one adult) Specification: • Dimensions (closed): H57 x W60.5 x D37.5 cm • Dimensions (open): H86 x W60.5 x D37.5 cm • Lid dimensions: H1.5 x W60.5 x D37.5 cm • Capacity: 0.087m³ • Weight: 18 kg • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind."