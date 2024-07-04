HOMCOM Ride-On Bulldozer Toddler Digger Excavator Scooter Storage Cart

This manual push kid ride-on bulldozer toy, from HOMCOM, gives kids hours of construction fun - both by themselves and between them and their parents. It is able to move forwards and backwards, with a moving shovel, flexible arms and joints and scooping bucket for that realistic touch. It comes with a large seat with a back for them to sit on and lean back safely, with handy storage underneath. It's finished with four wheels for smooth movement and a steering wheel to control the direction.