HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellow

This ride-on bulldozer toy by HOMCOM will gives kids hours of fun and excitement. It features a manual-moving shovel and flexible arms for a 'real-deal' feeling. Two speeds - 1.5km/h and 2.5km/h - means they can drive with some speed whilst safely not going too fast. Large structured seat for plenty of sitting room, it's fitted with a seatbelt so they are strapped in. Finished with a music button for fun sounds on the move.