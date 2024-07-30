image 1 of HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellow
image 1 of HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellowimage 2 of HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellowimage 3 of HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellowimage 4 of HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellowimage 5 of HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellow

HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellow

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

HOMCOM 6V Electric Kids Ride On Digger Excavator Construction Tractor Music Headlight for 3-5 years Yellow
This ride-on bulldozer toy by HOMCOM will gives kids hours of fun and excitement. It features a manual-moving shovel and flexible arms for a 'real-deal' feeling. Two speeds - 1.5km/h and 2.5km/h - means they can drive with some speed whilst safely not going too fast. Large structured seat for plenty of sitting room, it's fitted with a seatbelt so they are strapped in. Finished with a music button for fun sounds on the move.
Drives continually for around 35 minutes per every 8-12 hour chargeTwo adjustable speeds: 1.5-2.5 km/hManual-controlled shovel and flexible arms to move into whatever position they want

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here