Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Red
image 1 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Redimage 2 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Redimage 3 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Redimage 4 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Redimage 5 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Red

HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£114.99

£114.99/each

HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Red
Outdoors just become a lot more exciting and adventurous, thanks to this HOMCOM go kart. Its sporty appearance will have kids feeling like prime race car drivers. Simple to ride, they'll use the pedals to move forwards and backwards, whilst the handbrake brings the kart to a stop when needed. With tough and wear-resistant wheels, the shock absorbing suspense system keeps the ride smooth on different grounds. It has an adjustable ergonomic seat for maximum comfort – perfect for ages 5-12 years.
Metal and PP structure for durabilityHandbrake, freewheel and reverse, making it simple to usePush the pedals to move the ride-on

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here