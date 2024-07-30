HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels, Brake - Red

Outdoors just become a lot more exciting and adventurous, thanks to this HOMCOM go kart. Its sporty appearance will have kids feeling like prime race car drivers. Simple to ride, they'll use the pedals to move forwards and backwards, whilst the handbrake brings the kart to a stop when needed. With tough and wear-resistant wheels, the shock absorbing suspense system keeps the ride smooth on different grounds. It has an adjustable ergonomic seat for maximum comfort – perfect for ages 5-12 years.