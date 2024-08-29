HOMCOM Pedal Go Kart Ride on Tractor with Shovel & Rake Four Wheels Child Toy

Give them their first taste of driving with this pedal go kart from HOMCOM. Made from metal, the frame is strong and rigid to provide years of fun, supporting a weight of up to 35kg with it features a wide seat for comfort, four anti-slip wheels for a smooth ride, a steering wheel and two pedals to move forward and backward. Ideal for getting them to exercise outdoors while having lots of fun.