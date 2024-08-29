HOMCOM CAT Licensed Kids Construction Ride-On w/ Manual Shovel for 1.5-3 Yrs

Your child's imagination will run wild, thanks to this HOMCOM sit on digger. Designed as a CAT licensed construction truck, it includes a long arm with a shovel on the end, which can be raised and lowered by using the levers – perfect for digging and picking things up. They can beep the horn for extra fun, whilst the storage space underneath the seat allows them to keep toys and other bits nearby. Whether it's the beach, park or at home, this ride-on will be your sweetie's favourite toy.