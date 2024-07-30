HOMCOM Kids Ride-On Forklift Truck w/ Fork Tray, Under Seat Storage, Backrest

Treat your child to this HOMCOM kid's ride-on excavator, where fun and imagination has no limits. With a working forklift, they'll use the right lever to move it up and down, so they can pick up toys and other pieces. There's a button that makes 'chirping' sounds, so it feels like a real construction site. They have storage under the seat, keeping their toys nearby. The backrest stops them from falling backwards, whilst the anti-tip device keeps it upright, ensuring safe play.