HOMCOM Baby Balance Bike Toddler Safe Training 4 Wheels Storage Bin Muti-Color

Introduce them to cycling in the easiest way possible with this baby balance bike from HOMCOM. Made for children aged between 18 and 36 months, its lightweight and sturdy design features four large rubber wheels for a smooth and safe ride, a wide and slanted seat for support and comfort sitting, a low frame for ease getting on/off and comfortable grip handles. With a limited steering range to help prevent the bike and your toddler from falling over, it is finished with a toy bin at the back so they can bring their favourite teddy along with them for the journey. A great way for them to have fun whilst learning too.