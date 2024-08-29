HOMCOM Ride On Tractor Toddler Walker Foot To Floor Slider 12-36 Months Yellow

This duo-design kids tractor from HOMCOM gives children the confidence to walk by themselves in an ultra fun way. A foot-to-floor walker, they can also slide on the floor with it. A large seat with a mid-rise back for safety, the steering wheel gives them something to hold on to. The removable cargo box provides storage on the back. Comes complete with a fork and shovel for digging sand on the beach.