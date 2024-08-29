HOMCOM Pedal Go Kart Ride On Excavator W/ Front Loader Digger, Four Wheels Child

Give them a wonderful experience of driving with this ride on excavator from HOMCOM. Made from metal, the frame is strong and rigid to provide years of fun, supporting a weight up to 35kg with it featuring a wide seat for comfort, four anti-slip wheels for a smooth ride, a steering wheel and two pedals to move forwards and backwards. With a front digger for extra fun, it is completed with stickers all over for a cool look. Great for getting them to exercise outdoors while having lots of fun.