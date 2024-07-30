image 1 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - White
image 1 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - Whiteimage 2 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - Whiteimage 3 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - Whiteimage 4 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - Whiteimage 5 of HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - White

HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

HOMCOM Children Pedal Go Kart w/ Adjustable Seat, Inflatable Tyres - White
Unleash your child's adventurous spirit with our exciting HOMCOM go-kart. With complete control, they'll use the freewheel, handbrake and reverse functions for safe and smooth navigation. Not only fun, but it's also a form of exercise – pushing the pedals to move the kart gets their legs moving, keeping them physically active. Fill their days with non-stop enjoyment and excitement, creating childhood memories that last a lifetime.
Inflatable rubber wheels with a suspension system, ensuring the ride is smoothRides well on cement, brick, gravel and asphalt roadsAssembly required

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here