HOMCOM Kids Ride-On Police Bike 3-Wheel Vehicle w/ Music Lights White

Give your toddler the ultimate adventure outdoors with this Police bike ride-on from HOMCOM. Its interactive design features three different songs and front lights, giving them hours of fun and excitement. Three wheels to ensure safe balance, with a large seat for comfort and two handlebars so they can hold on. It's a great way to help your child improve their balance and co-ordination, making the transition onto a two-wheel bike or ride-on much easier. The coolest way to get them outdoors and active for hours of fun and excitement. For ages 18-36 months, 3 x AAA batteries required for the lights and music.