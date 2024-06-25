AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, for Ages 18-36 Months w/ Anti-Slip Handlebars

Watch your child's face gleam, as they ride their AIYAPLAY kids balance bike. Designed to ignite their sense of adventure, they'll use their feet to ride along – an ideal way to build confidence, strengthen legs and improve balance. With a 135° turning limit for safety, it has four wide wheels and non-slip handlebars, keeping their ride smooth and comfortable. Start an exciting journey, filled with fun and growth, making each day extra special.