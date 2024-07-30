HOMCOM 3-in-1 Ride On Car Foot To Floor Slider Toddler w/ Horn White

Keep your sweetie entertained whilst you’re up and moving about with this baby ride on car from HOMCOM. Foot-to-floor to encouraging them to exercise and walk along, it is made into a fresh design, featuring a wide and comfortable seat, a horn, under-seat storage and high backrest to ensure they’re properly supporting whilst sitting. It’s completed with an anti-overturning brake on the bottom if they slide too hard, making it extremely safe when in us. Perfect for development and fun.