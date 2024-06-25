Marketplace.
image 1 of AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pink
image 1 of AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pinkimage 2 of AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pinkimage 3 of AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pinkimage 4 of AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pinkimage 5 of AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pink

AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£33.99

£33.99/each

AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pink
Becoming a bike-riding pro starts with this AIYAPLAY kids balance bike. Kids will use their feet to move, improving balance and coordination. They'll be sat on an extra wide seat for comfort, which can be adjusted to suit different heights – the padded handlebars ensure an easy grip when riding. It only weighs 3kg, making it simple to carry, whilst its compact size can fit into car boots and cupboards. Great for boosting confidence, getting them ready for their first pedal bike.
Airless EVA tyres, wide seat and non-slip handlebars, ensuring the ride is smooth and comfortableLow centre of gravity, making it easy to control

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here