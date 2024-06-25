AIYAPLAY Baby Balance Bike, Children Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Wide Wheels - Pink

Becoming a bike-riding pro starts with this AIYAPLAY kids balance bike. Kids will use their feet to move, improving balance and coordination. They'll be sat on an extra wide seat for comfort, which can be adjusted to suit different heights – the padded handlebars ensure an easy grip when riding. It only weighs 3kg, making it simple to carry, whilst its compact size can fit into car boots and cupboards. Great for boosting confidence, getting them ready for their first pedal bike.