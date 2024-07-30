Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Green
image 1 of HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Greenimage 2 of HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Greenimage 3 of HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Greenimage 4 of HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Greenimage 5 of HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Green

HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Green

£36.99

HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights 18-36 Months Green
Transition your child into bike riding easily with this ride-on tricycle from HOMCOM. Its design is fun and cool, in a bright yellow, green and black finish, making it just as fun to look at as it is to ride. A safe design to use, it is fitted with a large moulded seat, three large wheels, two handlebars and two large pedals for them use. It can play three different songs and the front lights turn on, making it extra fun for your child to use. An excellent way to help improve coordination and balance, making the transition onto a two-wheel bike almost effortless.
Plays three different songs and has working front lights for a realistic experienceLarge seat for comfort, two pedals can be reached easily to move forwardsRecommended for ages 18-36 months, maximum weight 20kg

