HOMCOM Kid Balance Bike ChildrenBicycle Adjustable Seat 2-5 Years No Pedal Blue

Make the transition onto their first proper bike effortless for your sweetie, with the help of this no-pedal balance bike from HOMCOM. Made for children aged between two and five, a low slung metal frame forms the core for support and strength whilst used, handling up to 25kg. Height is adjustable and padded seat works with the easy grip handlebars to ensure they are seated correctly control whilst in use. A colourful design which will get them into gear for their first set of wheels.