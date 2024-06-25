AIYAPLAY 12" Baby Balance Bike w/ Adjustable Seat and Handlebar - Green

Becoming a bike-riding pro starts with this AIYAPLAY kids balance bike. They will use their feet to move, improving balance and coordination. Sat on a seat for comfort, which can be adjusted to suit different heights, as well as the handlebars. It's very light in weight, making it easy to carry, whilst its compact size can fit into car boots and be stored away in cupboards. A great confidence booster, getting them ready for their first pedal bike.