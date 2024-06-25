HOMCOM Kids Balance Training Bike Toy w/ Stabilizers 2-5 Years Red

Give your child the best learning experience possible for riding a bike, thanks to this balance bike from HOMCOM. Using a metal frame which is strong a reliable for a weight up to 25kg, it is made into a low-slung design to allow them to get on and off easily without causing any harm, with it featuring a firm and 33-38cm height adjustable seat, foam handles for grip and non-slip EVA tyres for extra safety and smoothness. Comes complete with two stabilisers and two pedals to use if wanted.