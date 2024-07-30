HOMCOM Ride on Car Baby Toddler Walker Foot to Floor Sliding Car Slider White

Ride in style with this fancy foot to floor ride-on from HOMCOM. Its black body and snazzy rims resemble a real car. Ideal for ages 18-36 months, the PP seats and high backrest allow young riders to use comfortably. With added music and flashing headlights, the entertainment is endless. They even have a secret base beneath the seat to keep toys and snacks. By having a big steering wheel and an anti-overturning system, your child can enjoy the ride safely.