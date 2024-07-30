Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Red
image 1 of HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Redimage 2 of HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Redimage 3 of HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Redimage 4 of HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Redimage 5 of HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Red

HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£40.99

£40.99/each

HOMCOM Benz G350 Push Handle Sliding Car w/Horn Under Seat Storage Red
A wonderful gift for your kids of 12-36 months. Its foot-to-floor design allow children learning walking themselves. Horn function makes realistic sound for pleasure in this learning. And under-seat storage no doubt will be their little secret base, storing their snack and toy. You can enjoy parent-child time by pushing this riding toy. You'll not regret buying this safe baby ride on car, no batteries design and easy-to-control steering wheel don't need to be worry.
Kid-size handle, perfect for learning walkingBig horn button on the steering wheel, realistic sound and funStorage space for food, in case of hunger, reduce interrupt, and build focus

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here