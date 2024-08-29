AIYAPLAY Trike W/ Adjustable Seat Basket, Kids Tricycle for 2-5 Years Old, Pink

Begin your child's bike-riding journey with this AIYAPLAY baby trike. Designed to build confidence, it features a 10" front wheel and two 8" back wheels for a safe, smooth and secure experience. Suitable for ages 2-5 years, the adjustable seat ensures a comfortable fit. The front basket keeps toys and snacks nearby. Watch their skills blossom as they pedal their way to endless fun, getting them ready for thrilling and exciting adventures.