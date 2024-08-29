HOMCOM 3-in-1 Ride On Car Kids Mercedes Truck, 12 - 36 Months Red

Keep your kids entertained whilst you're up and moving about with this baby ride on car from HOMCOM. Foot-to-floor to encourage them to exercise and walk along, it features a wide seat, a horn, under-seat storage and high backrest to ensure they're properly supporting. Doubling up as a handle, the backrest allows you to push children along for hours of engagement with kids. It's completed with an anti-overturning brake on the bottom if they slide or push too hard, making it safe when in us.