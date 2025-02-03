HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Green

This cool toddler trike from HOMCOM is made to help your kids learn how to ride. Its frame is made from metal - a solid structure that supports your child's body as they ride. It's fitted with three wheels for balance, a generously sized seat for comfort and two handlebars to hold on to. The transformative design means you can take the (both adjustable) parent-push handlebar and canopy off, giving your child more independence as they gain confidence. For ages 12 to 60 months.

Removable overhead canopy and parent-push handle, both are also adjustable Seat cover can be removed and washed for hygiene Back basket and cupholder for storage of kid's things

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD