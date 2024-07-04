HOMCOM Benz G350 Ride-on Sliding Car Floor Slider Stroller Kids Red

Your search for a fun sliding car stops here. Give children aged between 12-36 months this impressive piece from HOMCOM. Officially licensed Mercedes design adds to the extra fun. Features a moving steering wheel and horn. The seat with backrest is comfortable supportive, with the outer guardrail ensuring safety. Comes complete with a top canopy so they don't get burnt by the sun whilst cruising outdoors. 3-in-1 design: a walker, slider and push ride-on.