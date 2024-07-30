AIYAPLAY 3 in 1 Baby Trike with Headlights, Music, Horn - White

Take playtime to another level with our AIYAPLAY kids tricycle. This versatile wonder grows with your child, transforming effortlessly into a tricycle, sliding car or balance bike. A sporty motorcycle-inspired design, it comes with headlights, music and a horn, promising endless fun for your child. When done, fold the pedals under the seat, whilst the two wheels combine into one, offering compact storage. Watch your kids revel in the joy and adventure of this tricycle!