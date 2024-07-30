HOMCOM 2 in 1 Kids Ride On Tractor with Bucke, for 1.5-4 Years Old, NO POWER

The ride on tractor for kids turns the living room, yard, beach sand and more into a construction zone. With the help of the big digging bucket, kids can get behind the wheel and operate their own machinery to scoop up dirt, sand and other materials. Kids who love machines will play for hours imagining they're on a real building site. The under-seat storage in this Qaba design lets them give their small toys a ride and access them wherever they are, outside or inside.