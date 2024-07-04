HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Tricycle w/ Removable Handle for 1.5+ year, Dark Blue

Unleash endless fun and adventure with the Qaba kids trike! This toddler trike transforms from a toddler push bike to a bike stroller in a breeze, offering versatility for your growing child. It is suitable for little explorers, it's a great baby bike to foster independence while ensuring a safe ride. Dive into the joy of mobility and watch your little baby pedal away on their new favourite toddler tricycle.