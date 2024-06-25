Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandpit, Sandbox w/ Canopy, Seats, for Gardens - Grey

Transform your outdoor space into a mini beach, where kids will enjoy playing, digging and making sandcastles. This Outsunny kids sandbox comes with an adjustable canopy – even if it's boiling hot, kids can still play outside in the comfortable shade. It has a bottomless design with a removable liner to stop sand from getting everywhere, keeping your space clean – ideal for gardens. Large enough for two children, it comes with boardgames and a chalkboard, providing even more fun.