Outsunny Bouncy Castle with Slide Pool House Inflatable w/ Blower Multi-color

With its cute modeling and attractive color, this Outsunny inflatable water park can totally grab your kids' attention. It brings fun and happiness to your children in a safe place and can accommodate up to 3 children. Its diverse composition that includes trampoline, slide and pool can let your children experience a variety of joys. Meanwhile, it is conducive to consuming children's extra energy. It must be a good gift for your kids, do not hesitate to buy it!