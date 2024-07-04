Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Green
image 1 of HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Greenimage 2 of HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Greenimage 3 of HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Greenimage 4 of HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Greenimage 5 of HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Green

HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£83.99

£83.99/each

HOMCOM 6 in 1 Kids Trike, Stroller with Parent Handle, Green
This cool toddler trike from HOMCOM is made to help your kids learn how to ride. Its frame is made from metal - a solid structure that supports your child's body as they ride. It's fitted with three wheels for balance, a generously sized seat for comfort and two handlebars to hold on to. The transformative design means you can take the (both adjustable) parent-push handlebar and canopy off, giving your child more independence as they gain confidence. For ages 12 to 60 months.
Removable overhead canopy and parent-push handle, both are also adjustableSeat cover can be removed and washed for hygieneBack basket and cupholder for storage of kid's things

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here