Outsunny Kids Bouncy Castle with Pool Outdoor Trampoline W/ Net Blower 3-8 Yrs

A bouncy castle is a kids classic. And this design doubles the fun for playtimes. Fixing a small swimming pool on the front of the castle, this piece will encourage them play outside for longer and give them more to do. It's made from water-resistant fabric so it can be used without splitting or heavy wear, with enough space inside for up to three children so they can play together. Netting on the outside ensures safety and two doors for easy access. Easy to inflate, and easy to take down - you'll have your sweetie jumping for joy in no time at all.