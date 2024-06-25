HOMCOM 4.6FT Kids Trampoline w/ Enclosure, for Kids 3-10 Years - Yellow

Bounce all day – this HOMCOM trampoline keeps kids happy and active. Made from steel, it's a durable formation, staying in shape when in use, whilst the U shape legs add stability. Surrounded with a safety net and padded poles, it's a safe space to play and jump. Springs are not included, so children are less likely to hurt themselves when jumping up and down. It's suitable for indoors – set up and let the fun begin.