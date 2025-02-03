AIYAPLAY 2 in 1 Ride On Cars for Toddlers Licensed Baby Push Car White

Treat your kids to a sports car experience – this licensed ride-on makes playtime extra fun. Its foot-to-floor design encourages toddlers to walk along as the car moves, helping them gain confidence using their feet and legs. Once they're comfortable with riding, you can remove the guardrails. There's also a detachable push handle and a footrest, so it can be a stroller, making days out more enjoyable. They'll keep their things underneath the seat, in the storage space.

Horn and engine sounds, giving a realistic driving experience. Two AA batteries required (not included) Spacious storage underneath the car seat Maximum load 25kg, assembly required

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD