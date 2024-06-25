Outsunny Bouncy Castle with Slide Basket Trampoline Monster Design 2.5x1.8x1.75m

With its monster modelling and attractive colour, this Outsunny trampoline with slide can totally grab your kids’ attention. It brings fun and happiness to your children in a safe place and can accommodate up to 2 children. Its diverse composition that includes trampoline and slide can let your children experience a variety of joys. There is a basket on the top, which can activate children's sports cells. It must be a good gift for your kids!