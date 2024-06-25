Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brown
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brownimage 2 of Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brownimage 3 of Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brownimage 4 of Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brownimage 5 of Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brown

Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£61.99

£61.99/each

Outsunny Kids Outdoor Sandbox w/ Canopy Backyard for 3-12 years old Brown
Introducing our Outsunny Plastic Sand Pit: The Perfect Playtime Haven for Sand-loving Kids! Our sandpit is designed with their comfort in mind, featuring moisture-resistant seats that provide a cosy spot to play while keeping them dry. With its spacious design, children can embark on exciting adventures of digging and exploring together. Creating this large sandpit is a breeze, requiring no special tools for assembly. The sandbox comes with a cover for worry-free maintenance.
Tool-free assembly for easy DIY setup"Features 4 comfortable quarter circle corner seats for kids to sit and play""Constructed with durable HDPE material"

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here