Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playset

Create your own beach with this kids sandbox from Outsunny. A bottomless design and a removable liner means sand won't get everywhere and it's easy to clean up – ideal for gardens. Great for playdates, it's spacious and has numerous wide seats, so kids can play, dig and make sandcastles together. The sandbox can remain outside, just place the polyester cover over it when not in use, it'll stay protected from different weather conditions

a hassle-free way to have outdoor fun.