Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playset
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playsetimage 2 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playsetimage 3 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playsetimage 4 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playsetimage 5 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playset

Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playset

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Children Sandbox with Cover Outdoor Playset
Create your own beach with this kids sandbox from Outsunny. A bottomless design and a removable liner means sand won't get everywhere and it's easy to clean up – ideal for gardens. Great for playdates, it's spacious and has numerous wide seats, so kids can play, dig and make sandcastles together. The sandbox can remain outside, just place the polyester cover over it when not in use, it'll stay protected from different weather conditions
a hassle-free way to have outdoor fun.
Equipped with wide seats, kids can sit whilst having fun with the sand"Made of solid fir wooddurable and built to last""Smooth surface lowers the risk of cuts and injuries"

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here