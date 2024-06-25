Outsunny Kids Wooden Cabana Sandbox Children Outdoor Playset w/ Bench Canopy

Outdoor play the classic way - choose this kids sandpit, from Outsunny, to give kids hours of fun. Made from fir wood, the frame of the large sand pit is very durable and is resistant to cracking. Its open square design offers plenty of space for sand and a few kids to play together at once. The top is fitted with a sun canopy for protection - height and angle adjustable for better coverage throughout the day. Let them dig their way to happiness this summer.