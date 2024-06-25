Outsunny Wooden Kids Playhouse w/ Door, Windows, Bench, For Ages 3-7 Years

This Outsunny wooden playhouse gives kids their own space, so they can play, relax and socialise. This play houses for outdoors comes with a bench for resting, whilst the two windows keep their area ventilated and provides a view. They'll use the ledge to play with their toys – spending their time having imaginative fun. Its fir wood structure is strong and durable, whilst the tilted roof keeps their area dry – perfect for outdoor areas. Finished with two flowerpot holders at the front, providing a decorative look.