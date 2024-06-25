Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox w/ Canopy, Kitchen Toys, Seat, Storage, for Outdoor

With this Outsunny sand pit with canopy, kids can play, dig and make sandcastles. Perfect for outdoors, its adjustable canopy keeps them sheltered from hot weather and light rain, whilst the bottomless design and liner stops sand from getting everywhere. Large enough for two children, they'll enjoy playing with friends or siblings. It comes with kitchen accessories to spark their imagination, making playtime extra fun. A great addition for outdoors, creating beach activities for all to enjoy.