Outsunny Kids Sandbox, Outdoor Playset, for Ages 3-7 Years - Blue

With this Outsunny sandbox, kids can play, dig and make sandcastles, enjoying hours of fun. Great for outdoors, its canopy shelters them from hot weather and light rain, whilst the bottomless design stops sand from getting everywhere, so less cleaning up for you! Enough space for six children, they'll share the enjoyment with friends or siblings – great for playdates and parties. Accessories included, it's sure to ignite their imagination, creating a wonderful world of fun and games.