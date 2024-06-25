Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basins

Why not bring the beach to you? This sandbox from Outsunny lets children play, dig and make sandcastles in a safe space, thanks to the adjustable canopy providing shade in hot weather, whilst its smooth surface lowers the chances of cuts and bruises. Its bottomless design and removable liner stop sand from getting everywhere, keeping your place clean – ideal for gardens. It's large enough for two children, so they can enjoy the sand with friends. It's a great addition for outdoor fun.