Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basins
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basinsimage 2 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basinsimage 3 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basinsimage 4 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basinsimage 5 of Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basins

Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basins

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Outsunny Kids Wooden Sandbox Sand Pit Height Adjustable with Canopy Basins
Why not bring the beach to you? This sandbox from Outsunny lets children play, dig and make sandcastles in a safe space, thanks to the adjustable canopy providing shade in hot weather, whilst its smooth surface lowers the chances of cuts and bruises. Its bottomless design and removable liner stop sand from getting everywhere, keeping your place clean – ideal for gardens. It's large enough for two children, so they can enjoy the sand with friends. It's a great addition for outdoor fun.
Made of sturdy fir wood - suitable for outdoors"Holds up to 160 kg of sand""Includes an adjustable canopy for shade"

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here