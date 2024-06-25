Outsunny Bouncy Castle w/ Slide Water Pool Trampoline, Blower 3.6 x 1.75 x 1.8m

With its octopus modeling and attractive color, this Outsunny inflatable bouncy house can totally grab your kids’ attention and gives them a realistic sea world experience. It brings fun and happiness to your children in a safe place and can accommodate up to 3 children. Its diverse composition that includes trampoline, silde and pool can let your children experience a variety of joys. Meanwhile, it is conducive to consuming children's extra energy. It must be a good gift for your kids, do not hesitate to buy it!